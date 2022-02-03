Cork man charged with criminal damage and public disorder in Killarney

A Cork man has been charged with one count of criminal damage and three counts of public disorder in Killarney on Sunday morning.

25 year-old Anthony McCarthy of Churchview, Drimoleague, Cork was before Killarney District Court where the book of evidence was served.

Anthony McCarthy is charged with causing criminal damage to a mechanically propelled vehicle owned by An Garda Síochána on Plunkett Street in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

After Mr McCarthy dismounted the garda vehicle, he failed to comply with direction of the gardaí, breaching section 8 of the Public Order Act, 1984.

He also engaged in threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, contrary to section 6 of the Public Order Act.

Mr McCarthy was also charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act for intoxication in a public place.

All three public order breaches occurred on Church Lane in Killarney.

The accused is represented by Peter Malone.

He has been remanded on continuing bail until March 1st and his case is awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.