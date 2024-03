Cork Airport has officially launched its 2024 Summer Schedule.

The summer schedule will come into effect on Sunday March 31st.

This summer Ryanair have services to three new destinations, Brussels Charleroi, Rhodes and Zadar.

In total, Ryanair will operate 32 routes from Cork Airport to destinations across the UK, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Poland, and Greece this summer.