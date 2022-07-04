Advertisement
Cordal schoolboy meets his golfing hero

Jul 4, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
A Cordal school boy got his summer holidays off to the best possible start by meeting his golfing hero, Shane Lowry.

 

Ten-year-old Sean O'Donoghue is a third class pupil at Kilmurry National School.

Before the end of term, he presented his class project on County Offaly to his teacher.

 

His aunty Margaret then sent the project to friends in county Offaly, where it was seen by former Offaly footballer, Brendan Lowry, father of Shane.

 

Brendan invited Sean and his dad to come to the Irish Open at Mount Juliet last week, and arranged for them to meet his famous son.

Sean says it was lovely to meet his hero in person.

 

