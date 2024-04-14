A candidate in June's local elections says Ireland’s road safety problem is being made worse by a lack of comprehensive crash data.

Labour’s Mike Kennedy is running in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

He says an absence of reliable data leaves local authorities ‘shooting in the dark’ when making crucial decisions about road safety improvements.

Mr Kennedy also called for further resources to improve roads in Corca Dhuibhne, saying it’s only a matter of time until there is an accident on the N86 Lispole-to-Dingle road.

He also called for road safety campaigns on social media, targeting young people through sites like TikTok.