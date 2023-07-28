Contracts to be awarded for mid-section of South Kerry greenway by end of year

Contracts are to be awarded for the mid-section of the South Kerry Greenway by the end of the year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill received an update on the greenway’s progress from Kerry County Council.

Planning permission was granted in 2020 for a 27km greenway between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen; the council is now progressing the leg from Cahersiveen to Renard.

Construction at the Glenbeigh end of the project began in January and is ongoing.

An advance works contract for retaining structures and site clearance at Mountain Stage has been awarded and has started, with further commencement works along the route beginning in the third quarter of the year.

Kerry County Council says consultants have been procured to prepare tender documents for the mid-section of the project.

It’s expected contracts will be awarded for these works by the end of this year, subject to the necessary approvals.

For the section from Cahersiveen to Renard, consultants are being procured to obtain the necessary statutory consent.

The council says land acquisition is underway and negotiations with landowners/agents are progressing.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it’s gratifying to see works progressing, and he will work to ensure everyone can avail of employment and enjoyment from the greenway.