Contracts for mid-section works on South Kerry Greenway expected to be awarded before year end

Contracts for works on the mid-section of the South Kerry Greenway are expected to be awarded before the end of the year.

The vast majority of this project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

The council says consultants are currently being procured to obtain the statutory consent necessary for the section from Renard to Cahersiveen.

Kerry County Council says land acquisition for the South Kerry Greenway is underway and negotiations with landowners/ agents are progressing.

Construction works began at the Glenbeigh end of the project in January and the council says these are ongoing.

An advance works contract for the retaining structures and site clearance works at Mountain Stage has been awarded and these works have also begun; ecological surveys are underway and licence applications have been made.

Kerry County Council says it’s anticipated that construction will commence at further locations over the coming months.

The council says consultants have been procured to prepare the tender documents for the mid-section of the project and the contract for these works will be awarded in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to the necessary approvals.

The details were provided by the council following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.