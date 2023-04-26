Contractor appointed for €15 million development of Bon Secours Tralee

A contractor has been appointed for a €15 million development of the Bon Secours hospital in Tralee.

The Bon Secours was granted planning permission to remove the modular building which houses its day ward and medical assessment unit.

In its place, the hospital will construct a new, permanent building containing a surgical day ward.

The new two-storey building will also contain a new entrance, reception, admissions, and a minor procedures block.

The development will cost around €15 million, and is part of the Bon Secours Health System 2025 Plan.

ECKL Ltd has now been appointed as the main contractors for the project.

Chief Executive of the Bon Secours Health System Group, Bill Maher, says the appointment of ECKL Ltd is a major milestone for the project.

He adds the significant investment in the infrastructure of the Bon Secours in Tralee indicates its confidence in and support for its hospital in the town.

The planning permission for the project is valid until January 2028.