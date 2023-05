80 per cent of people believe deer are negatively impacting biodiversity, damaging crops and impacting road safety.

It's among the findings contained in a new public consultation process looking at the impact of deer in Ireland.

The Irish Times reports the majority of the 15 hundred respondents, called for larger culls to be carried out.

There's currently no census of the animals in Ireland, but it's estimated 55 thousand of the animals were shot dead last year.