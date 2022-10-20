Consultant psychiatrist tells jury that Lixnaw man was insane at time of his mothers death

A consultant psychiatrist has told a murder jury, that a Kerry man who killed his mother after an argument over an iPhone, was insane at the time of her death.

Defence expert witness, Dr Ronan Mullaney, told the Central Criminal Court, that Patrick Dunne, who admits to killing his mother Susan Dunne in 2013, but denies her murder - was incapable of controlling his action or emotions on the night.

Dr Mullaney said that in his opinion at the time of his mother's death, Mr Dunne suffered a mental disorder and was "unable to appreciate or refrain from a criminal act and was frustrated, angry and overwhelmed". Dr Mullaney said that in his opinion Mr Dunne's mental state fulfilled the criteria for a "special verdict", that being "not guilty by reason of insanity".

The 28-year-old autistic man admits killing his mother "without any lawful justification" but expert psychiatrists for both the prosecution and defence are in agreement that the accused was insane "as defined by law" at the time of his mother's death.

Dr Mullaney said that Mr Dunne had been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum when he was five years old.

The consultant forensic psychiatrist said Mr Dunne felt that his mother was controlling him and that the accused perceived that his mother was preventing him from having any independence regarding a life of his own, friends of his own, socialising, having a girlfriend or contact with his father.

Dr Mullaney said that before Mr Dunne killed his mother, he had years of thoughts of doing so and that at the time of her death the accused felt he had "no other choice".

Mr Dunne told interviewers in the Central Mental Hospital that he regretted what he did and that if he had had the skills then that he has now his mother would still be alive. In interviews, Mr Dunne said he could now see that his mother was trying to protect him, keep him safe and that she did not want to be alone.