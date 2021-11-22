Consultant expected to be appointed in New Year for Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme

A consultant is expected to be appointed in the New Year for the Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme.

In July 2020, businesses and homes in Kenmare were flooded during heavy rainfall, and €5.4 million was then allocated for mitigation works.

Kerry County Council issued a tender for a consultant to carry out the design and planning of the scheme on September 17th.

It hopes to award the contract for the Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme in Q1 2022.

The council was responding to a question from Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen for an update on the matter.