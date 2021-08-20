Consular assistance provided to family of Canadian woman killed in N69 crash

Consular assistance is being provided to the family of a young Canadian woman who died in a crash outside Tralee.

Nelia Scheeres lost her life when the car she was driving collided with a truck on the N69 Tralee-Listowel Road at Pope's Cross at lunchtime Monday.

She was a third-year medicine student at the University of Limerick and had started placement at a Kerry medical centre.

Advertisement

Global Affairs Canada says it’s aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Ireland, and consular officials are providing assistance to the person’s family.