Construction begins on broadband development in Kerry

Feb 4, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Construction has begun to deliver high-speed broadband to Castlegregory, Kilgarvan and Ballyheigue.

National Broadband Ireland says almost 3,000 areas in Castlegregory and Kilgarvin and 1,500 areas in Ballyheigue will benefit from this.

In Kerry, there are approximately 27,000 premises in the intervention area, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Kerry will see an investment of €107 million, under the National Broadband Plan, in the new high speed fibre network.

 

