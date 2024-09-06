Advertisement
Major mobile phone and internet outage in parts of Kerry last night

Sep 6, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
There was a major mobile phone and internet outage in parts of Kerry last night, with both phone and broadband services impacted.

The areas that reported the most problems were Tralee, Listowel and Killarney.

Vodafone has confirmed that the outage lasted from 6 to 9pm and that all services have been fully restored. 65% reported problems with their landline internet, while 23% experienced issues with mobile internet, and 12% experienced a total blackout.

There were also issues with the Three network services across Kerry between the hours of 7pm and 12 midnight.

Of the reported problems, 63% were internet connectivity issues, while 18% had problems with calling and texting, and 8% had difficulty connecting with wi-fi.

A large amount of outages were reported in Limerick, Waterford, Kilrush, Kilkenny and Clonmel.

