National Broadband Ireland to roll out high-speed connection to Sneem area

Jul 21, 2024 18:13 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 properties in the Sneem area will soon be eligible for high-speed broadband internet connection.

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the high-speed fibre network on behalf of the government, has issued an update on its progress in Kerry.

NBI says Sneem, Castlecove, Caherdaniel, and other areas on the Iveragh peninsula will soon be able to connect to this network; the NBI says it hopes this will happen between October and December.

Over 18,000 premises are able to connect to the network in Kerry already, with over 4,500 connections made so far.

People can check their eligibility for connection on nbi.ie.

