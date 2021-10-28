Conference to focus on management of rhododendron

A one-day conference is taking place on the management of rhododendron in the county.

Concerns have been raised about the spread of the invasive plant in the Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and the impact it is having on native habitats and biodiversity.

Among the speakers will be Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, Dr. Therese Higgins from Munster Technological University, Patricia Deane from the MacGillycuddy Reeks EIP Project, local farmers and NPWS staff.

The conference, which includes a demonstration of how the plant is being treated, takes place in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney on November 5th and more information is available on kerrybiosphere.ie