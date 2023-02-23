Conference marking centenary of the Civil War opens in Tralee this evening

A conference marking the centenary of the Civil War is being officially opened in Tralee this evening.

It’ll bring together a range of local, national, and international experts, historians, and academics to discuss the conflict and its legacy.

The Kerry Civil War conference begins at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee this evening and continues until Saturday evening.

It’s being organised by a team including Dr Mary McAuliffe, Bridget McAuliffe, and Owen O’Shea, and forms part of the State’s Decade of Centenaries Programme for 2023.

The conference will analyse and debate the turbulent and divisive period, both in the local context of war in Kerry, and the Irish Civil War history.

It's being officially opened at 7 o’clock this evening, with Professor Diarmaid Ferriter of University College Dublin giving the keynote address.

Tomorrow night, there’ll be a screening of Ballyseedy, the television drama based on the Ballyseedy Massacre, which was written and presented by broadcaster and journalist, Pat Butler.

The concluding roundtable discussion on Saturday afternoon will be on the legacy of the Civil War in Kerry and beyond, and will be chaired by Dr David McCullagh.

There’ll be a centenary concert Saturday night, featuring well-known Kerry performers.

Full details of the conference programme are available on kerrycivilwarconference.ie