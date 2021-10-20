Concierge service launched to attract people to Sneem

A new concierge service is being launched in a bid to encourage people to move to Sneem.The Sneem Digital Hub is offering this free service, to give people the chance to see what the area has to offer before committing to a permanent move to the area.

Anyone interested can contact the hub and arrange a two or three day visit to Sneem.

The hub will create a personalised itinerary which will include them being introduced to local schools, community groups and clubs and societies.

Aidan Murray of the Sneem Digital Hub explains the idea behind the concierge service: