Concerns up to 40 asylum seekers may be housed in tented accommodation in Tralee during winter

There are concerns that up to 40 asylum seekers currently accommodated in a tent in Tralee may be there for the winter.

Tented accommodation has been used to house asylum seekers at the Johnston Marina in the town since July.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says that Ireland is currently experiencing a sharp increase in the number of arrivals of people seeking international protection from all parts of the world.

Advertisement

It says that due to the severe pressure on available accommodation, it is necessary for tented accommodation to be used at certain locations.

This is to ensure sufficient accommodation is available to international protection applicants that need it.

The department confirmed to Radio Kerry News that tented accommodation was opened beside the existing direct provision centre at Johnston Marina in Tralee on the 28 July.

Advertisement

It has space for up to 40 people, who are expected to stay there until the end of autumn, pending the availability of permanent accommodation.

The Tralee International Resource Centre says such accommodation is inadequate, and it has concerns for the physical and mental health of the people staying in the tent, as well as that of the people in the direct provision building beside it.

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, says the use of tented accommodation at all is completely inappropriate.

Advertisement

He says there is a possibility those being accommodated in the tent could be there in the winter.