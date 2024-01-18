There are still concerns that the former Edenburn hospital in Ballymacelligott may be used to house international protection applicants.

There had been speculation locally that the house, which was sold last year, would be used for this purpose as refurbishments works were underway there.

The four councillors in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area had contacted the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

Advertisement

He told them no contract has been signed to use Edenburn House as accommodation for international protection applicants.

However, Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says he’d still be concerned this property may be taken up for such accommodation:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says he would not support Mayo County Councillors' unanimous vote to withdraw co-operation with the Department of Integration in relation to housing migrants.

He feels this is the wrong approach and feels better communication between the Department and local authorities is needed.

He says he’d like to see details of plans for additional supports, like extra nurses, teachers, and reserve Gardaí, for areas housing large numbers of migrants: