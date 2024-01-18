Advertisement
News

Concerns remain that former Ballymac TB hospital could house asylum seekers

Jan 18, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Concerns remain that former Ballymac TB hospital could house asylum seekers
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
There are still concerns that the former Edenburn hospital in Ballymacelligott may be used to house international protection applicants.

There had been speculation locally that the house, which was sold last year, would be used for this purpose as refurbishments works were underway there.

The four councillors in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area had contacted the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

He told them no contract has been signed to use Edenburn House as accommodation for international protection applicants.

However, Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says he’d still be concerned this property may be taken up for such accommodation:

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says he would not support Mayo County Councillors' unanimous vote to withdraw co-operation with the Department of Integration in relation to housing migrants.

He feels this is the wrong approach and feels better communication between the Department and local authorities is needed.

He says he’d like to see details of plans for additional supports, like extra nurses, teachers, and reserve Gardaí, for areas housing large numbers of migrants:

