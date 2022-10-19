Advertisement
Concerns raised that farm land will be eligible for new residential zoned land tax

Oct 19, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Concerns raised that farm land will be eligible for new residential zoned land tax
Concerns have been raised that farm land will be eligible for a new residential zoned land tax.

Kerry County Council gave a presentation on this new tax at its monthly meeting this week.

This annual tax is set at 3% of the market value of the land and will be collected by Revenue; it’s coming into effect in February 2024 and will replace the current vacant sites levy.

Local authorities will decide what sites are eligible for the tax in the coming weeks, and landowners can then appeal their land being zoned as residential and vacant.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae fears land being farmed will be liable to pay this tax:

The aim of this tax is to provide housing in a timely manner.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says this tax is long overdue, adding land in town centres needs to be developed for housing.

He says this will only affect a few land owners in serviced areas:

