Concerns raised as West Kerry housing estate left without public lighting for almost two months

Concerns have been raised as a West Kerry housing estate has been left without public lighting for almost two months.

ESB Networks confirmed that the public lighting in the Árd na Sí housing estate in Lispole was disconnected.

Kerry County Council is not in charge of the estate, however it says it's examining the issue in a bid to resolve it.

Local election candidate for Fine Gael Tommy Griffin says residents of Árd na Sí were plunged into darkness towards the end of September.

He says residents and visitors to the estate are now at risk as the estate is in darkness heading into the winter, adding the absence of public lighting causes health and safety concerns.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, ESB Networks says it facilitated a supplier request to disconnect public lighting at Árd na Sí.

It says the account holder must request a reconnection from their supplier, and if they do ESB Networks teams will arrange for this to take place as soon as possible.

Tommy Griffin says there are many questions that need to be answered as to how this could happen and he’s calling on Kerry County Council to get the lights reconnected and to complete works on the green area.

Kerry County Council says the Árd na Sí housing estate is not in the charge of the council, however it says it’s currently examining the public lighting issue with a view to resolving it.