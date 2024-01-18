Concerns around road safety and sewerage systems have been highlighted by Alderwood Road residents.

A deputation from the residents’ committee of Alderwood Road came before the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The deputation was brought by Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Rachel Boyle spoke on behalf of the deputation from the Alderwood Road residents’ committee.

The committee’s main concerns related to road safety and sewerage systems.

Ms Boyle told the meeting there are 100 households, ten businesses, the Munster Technological University and the Kerry Technology Park in the area.

She says the community feels there’s a lack of safe walking and cycling routes as well as poor traffic management in the area.

The Alderwood Road residents are calling for road safety measures to be introduced and for footpaths locally to be completed.

Rachel Boyle also stated that most of the houses along Alderwood Road have septic tanks; she highlighted that these tanks are old and raised concerns about risks to biodiversity.

She appealed to the Tralee MD to write to Uisce Éireann and the department on the residents’ behalf, to outline concerns around septic tanks and to outline the need for residents to get connected to the mains.

They are also seeking an meeting with Uisce Éireann to discuss the issues.

The deputation received the full support of councillors and council management, who stated they’d work with the committee.