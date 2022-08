Safety concerns have been raised around a popular walking route in Kerry.

Fianna Fail councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald expressed concern on the safety around Ballyseedy walkway at a recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Muncipal District.

He says people are loitering in the area which is causing locals to worry.

He’s asking the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District to write to An Garda Siochana to ask them to monitor the situation more closely.