Company which promised 100 jobs for Tralee at IDA-built site currently has no employees

Nov 8, 2023 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo: IDAIreland.com
A company which promised it would create 100 jobs in Tralee by the end of 2023 currently has no employees.

Central Pharma commenced operations at its purpose-built facility in the Kerry Technology Park last year.

It took a 20-year lease on Tralee’s first IDA-delivered advanced technology building, at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, in 2018.

At that stage, the company announced it would create 100 jobs by 2023 with this expansion of its contract packaging and supply chain services at the Tralee facility.

The building was constructed by IDA Ireland, at a cost of €5 million.

Minister for Trade, Enterprise, and Employment, Simon Coveney previously told the Dáil that the company commenced business in Tralee last year, providing warehousing for its first customers.

A slideshow for prospective clients for Central Pharma, released to Radio Kerry under FOI, says it offers warehousing, full distribution services, primary and secondary packing, as well as project management, among other services.

Following a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Minister Simon Coveney provided a further update on the company’s status, as an IDA client company.

He said the most recent information provided by the company, as of October 2023, is that they have no employees and two open vacancies.

He added IDA Ireland continues to engage with Central Pharma in respect of the Advanced Technology Building in Tralee.

 

