Company must do archaeological assessment on vacant Tralee building earmarked for restaurant

A company planning to convert a vacant building in Tralee into a restaurant will have to carry out an archaeological impact assessment on the site.

Spitjack Ltd, which runs restaurants in Cork and Limerick, applied to the council for permission to convert a former Alms House and fish shop on Market Place, into a restaurant.

The town centre building is a protected structure, adjoins an old mill which is another protected structure, and is within an Architectural Conservation Area.

The council had been due to make a decision on November 15th, but sent a letter to the company’s planners last week, to request an archaeological impact assessment be done on the site.

The council said this is required to address the potential for sub-surface remains and the reuse of medieval masonry in the construction of the existing buildings.