Advertisement
News

Company delivering National Broadband Plan to hold board meeting on Valentia Island

Apr 7, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Company delivering National Broadband Plan to hold board meeting on Valentia Island Company delivering National Broadband Plan to hold board meeting on Valentia Island
Valentia Cable Station. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Share this article

The company rolling out the National Broadband Plan is to hold a board meeting on Valentia Island.

National Broadband Ireland is delivering high-speed broadband to areas deemed not to have access to the service, including 27,500 properties in Kerry.

It’s to hold a meeting of board members and senior management on June 21st on Valentia.

Advertisement

These meetings are held in various areas across the country to reflect the rural nature of the project.

The Kerry location was chosen due to the 19th century construction of the transatlantic cable between Valentia and Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada, which was ground-breaking in the history of global communications.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus