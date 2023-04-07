Company delivering National Broadband Plan to hold board meeting on Valentia Island

The company rolling out the National Broadband Plan is to hold a board meeting on Valentia Island.

National Broadband Ireland is delivering high-speed broadband to areas deemed not to have access to the service, including 27,500 properties in Kerry.

It’s to hold a meeting of board members and senior management on June 21st on Valentia.

These meetings are held in various areas across the country to reflect the rural nature of the project.

The Kerry location was chosen due to the 19th century construction of the transatlantic cable between Valentia and Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada, which was ground-breaking in the history of global communications.