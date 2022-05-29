Company behind Shannon LNG tells Taoiseach of fast-track solution to energy problems

The chief executive of the company behind the proposed Shannon LNG terminal told the Taoiseach the project is a fast-track solution to Ireland’s energy problems.

Wesley Edens, co-founder and chief executive of New Fortress Energy, said the project is shovel-ready, in a letter from March of this year, seen by the Sunday Business Post.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application for a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Writing to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other senior government ministers, Mr Edens made his case for the project shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He said Ireland’s grave energy security position was evidenced by repeated electricity system alerts and its increased dependence on gas from Britain.

Mr Edens told the Taoiseach that no other energy development in Ireland is so advanced, as the necessary studies, leases and licenses have been completed and secured.

He added that no taxpayer funding is at risk because the state is not investing in the proposed LNG terminal.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the government is yet to formally respond to Mr Eden’s letter.