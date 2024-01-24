The granting of planning for a childcare facility extension in Dingle has been appealed by a company to return the favour for a previous appeal.

Aiseanna na hÓige had applied for permission to extend its existing childcare and family support unit at Ard na Gréine in the town.

It has now been appealed by Social Housing Company, which was previously granted permission for a residential development that was appealed by Aiseanna na hÓige.

Advertisement

In December 2022, Social Housing Company was granted permission by Kerry County Council for the construction of 91 residential units at The Grove in Dingle.

This was then appealed by four active appellants, including the company itself, which argued against several of the conditions imposed by the council as part of the granting of permission.

Three other third parties are also active appellants, including Aiseanna na hÓige, which wrote that its service cannot take any more children due to space and staff, and the development does not provide for further childcare facilities.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála has yet to make a decision on this case, even though a decision was due in May of last year.

Aiseanna na hÓige then applied to the council for planning permission to extend its current facility, and make internal changes to the layout of the building.

Social Housing Company has now lodged an appeal against this development to An Bórd Pleanála.

Advertisement

The company writes that Aiseanna na hÓige appealed its planning permission on an adjoining field, and as a consequence it has decided to return the favour.

Social Housing Company writes it would not have appealed this application if Aiseanna na hÓige had not appealed its proposals.

It says as the opportunity has now presented itself, the company strongly feels this extension represents a haphazard development, and significant flaws have rendered the development unsafe.

Advertisement

The company writes it’s aware of the need for childcare in West Kerry, and it acknowledges the good work and service provided by Aiseanna na hÓige.

It says it again states it’s only appealing this application as Aiseanna na hÓige appealed its proposal on an adjoining field.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on this case by 15th May.