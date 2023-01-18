Compacted snow and icy conditions on many Kerry roads this morning

There’s compacted snow and icy conditions on many of Kerry’s roads this morning.

Motorists are being urged to drive with care as a yellow level weather advisory has come into place for the county; it’s valid until 9am on Friday.

There’s a mixture of rain, hail and snow in many parts of Kerry this morning.

Kerry County Council treated priority routes overnight, but are still asking people to be careful when travelling on them.

Regional and local roads won’t have been treated so motorists should be extremely careful if they need to travel this morning.

Some school bus services aren’t operating due to the poor conditions.

Parts of North Kerry, particularly upland areas, the Milltown to Killorglin road, parts of the N86 from Dingle to Tralee and the main Castleisland to Tralee road are impacted by heavy snow and icy conditions.

Kerry County Council and Gardaí in the county are urging people to allow extra time for journeys and travel with care throughout the day, as temperatures remain quite low.