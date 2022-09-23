Advertisement
News

Community workers in Kerry on strike today

Sep 23, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Community workers in Kerry on strike today Community workers in Kerry on strike today
Share this article

Community workers in Kerry are to take strike action today.

Trade union SIPTU says community and care workers haven’t had a pay rise in 14 years.

Workers have been taking to picket lines across the country this week, and will do so at the Enable Ireland Adult Training Centre in Edward Street, Tralee today from 9am to 5pm.

Advertisement

It’s part of the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign, which is supported by SIPTU, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Workers are calling for a pay increase, and more protection for the services they provide.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus