Community workers in Kerry on strike today

Community workers in Kerry are to take strike action today.

Trade union SIPTU says community and care workers haven’t had a pay rise in 14 years.

Workers have been taking to picket lines across the country this week, and will do so at the Enable Ireland Adult Training Centre in Edward Street, Tralee today from 9am to 5pm.

It’s part of the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign, which is supported by SIPTU, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Workers are calling for a pay increase, and more protection for the services they provide.