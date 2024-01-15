There’s a sense of sadness and relief that the body of a man, who’d been missing from Athea for over a week, has been found.

73-year-old John McSweeney went missing from his home in Athea on January 6th.

Since then, hundreds of people including Gardaí, the Coast Guard, Civil Defence and other volunteer search organisations conducted searches in the area.

The search was stood down yesterday after a body was discovered.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Galvin was among those searching for Mr McSweeney.

He says the efforts of all those involved made him hugely proud and he thanked everyone for helping locate John’s remains: