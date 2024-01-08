Advertisement
Gardaí seeking public's help in locating man missing from Kerry Limerick border area

Jan 8, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seeking public's help in locating man missing from Kerry Limerick border area
Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who is missing from the Kerry Limerick border area.

John McSweeney, who's 73, is missing from his home in Athea since Saturday afternoon.

He’s described as being 5 foot 7" in height, of slim build, bald and has a missing front tooth.

When last seen John was wearing a black coat, a black peaked cap and wellington boots.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

