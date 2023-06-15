Advertisement
Community representative rejects governments assertion that Cahersiveen Garda Station operates 24/7

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen Garda Station - Google maps
A community representative in South Kerry rejects the governments assertion that Cahersiveen Garda Station operates 24/7.

Alan Landers, who owns a business in the town, says former Justice Minister, Simon Harris, was completely wrong, when he said that Cahersiveen is a full-time station.

Mr Landers says locals regularly find the station closed and are redirected to Killarney Garda station.

He says further evidence of this was the response time to a crash in the area last Friday, when it’s alleged it took gardaí almost two hours to arrive at the scene.

Alan Landers says the current service isn't good enough and the whole of South Kerry is suffering as a result.

 

