Community and businesses concerned Kerry AIB cashless branches will eventually close

Community and business groups in Kerry are concerned that AIB's decision to go cashless, is the first step in the bank closing the affected branches.

From September 30th, AIB branches in Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin will all become cashless, as will the Abbeyfeale branch.

AIB says customers will be able to access cash and cheque services all post offices.

Michael John Kearney of Castleisland Chamber Alliance says this change will reduce footfall to the town.

Mr Kearney also fears the AIB buildings, in the impacted towns, will eventually be closed and lie idle:

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Shane Finn is also criticising AIB for making the move to cashless in some of the county’s branches.

He says a lot of tourism businesses still use cash on a daily basis.

Mr Finn says the bank’s letting communities down and not backing them, like they claim to do: