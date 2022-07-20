Advertisement
News

Community and businesses concerned Kerry AIB cashless branches will eventually close

Jul 20, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Community and businesses concerned Kerry AIB cashless branches will eventually close Community and businesses concerned Kerry AIB cashless branches will eventually close
Share this article

Community and business groups in Kerry are concerned that AIB's decision to go cashless, is the first step in the bank closing the affected branches.

From September 30th, AIB branches in Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin will all become cashless, as will the Abbeyfeale branch.

AIB says customers will be able to access cash and cheque services all post offices.

Advertisement

Michael John Kearney of Castleisland Chamber Alliance says this change will reduce footfall to the town.

Mr Kearney also fears the AIB buildings, in the impacted towns, will eventually be closed and lie idle:

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Shane Finn is also criticising AIB for making the move to cashless in some of the county’s branches.

He says a lot of tourism businesses still use cash on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Mr Finn says the bank’s letting communities down and not backing them, like they claim to do:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus