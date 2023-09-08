Advertisement
Commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry rises to over 12%

Sep 8, 2023 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry rises to over 12%
The commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry has risen to 12.2%.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory commercial vacancy report, for the second quarter of this year.

Kerry had the lowest vacancy rate in Munster, and the third lowest nationally; despite a hike of 0.5 percent in a year.

According to the report, Listowel has the highest vacancy rate of the towns surveyed in Kerry, with almost one in five commercial properties vacant in the town in the second quarter of 2023.

The vacancy rate in Tralee jumped to 18%, up from 15.8%; while Killarney also experienced a rise in the year to 12.6%.

Kerry had the highest stock nationally of accommodation and food services units of commercial stock, at 24.5%.

1,476 address points in the county were occupied by accommodation and food services, a drop of 11 on last year.

The Services industry accounted for over half of occupied buildings in Kerry (54%), Retail and wholesale units made up over 22%, while Health services accounted for 8%.

Construction, education, industry, financial, and public admin made up the remainder of sectors in occupied commercial buildings.

Killarney had amongst the highest proportions of occupied units in the service sector nationally, at 58.1%.

Meanwhile, Abbeyfeale was among the top 15 towns in Ireland with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the second quarter of this year, at 22.1%

 

