Colm Tóibín steps down as president of Listowel Writers' Week

The president of Listowel Writers' Week, the internationally acclaimed author Colm Tóibín has quit his role.

Mr Tóibín has stood down as president following a decision to disband the festival's voluntary commitee - an organisational structure which has been in place since it began 52 years ago.

An independent report by consultant Dermot McLaughlin had recommended a restructuring of Listowel Writers' Week's organisational set up.

Advertisement

The report - which was funded but not directly commissioned by the Arts Council - was to ensure the festival complied with governance issues in funding applications.

Colm Tóibín confirmed to journalist Anne Lucey of his decision to stand down as president of Listowel Writers' Week.

He wrote that the festival depended on a literary community in Listowel who read deeply and widely.

Advertisement

He saw this as best practice, as a model for any other literary festival.