College students reminded that October 31st is deadline to withdraw from course

Oct 27, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
College students reminded that October 31st is deadline to withdraw from course
College students in Kerry are being reminded that this Monday, October 31st is the final day to withdraw from a course.

This means that official documentation must be submitted to the college before or on this date, so they can leave a course without incurring fees.

Mary Lucey, founder of Career Ahead, says it’s important for students considering withdrawing from a course, that they start the procedure straight away ahead of the long weekend.

Mary Lucey says it’s important for a number of students who believe they’re on the wrong course to get the documentation submitted on time.

The Kerry-based educational consultant has this advice for students.

 

