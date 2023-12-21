Collectors urgently needed for Samaritans' church gate collections in Kerry this weekend

The Samaritans in Kerry urgently need volunteers to help with their Church gate collections over Christmas.

The charity's annual collection takes place outside all Masses in the county on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

However, there are a number of towns and villages where no-one's available to do the collections.

The areas in question are Lixnaw, Kilflynn, Asdee, Ballybunion, Ballyferriter, Clahane, Castlegregory, Ballymacelligott and Clogher.

Spokesman Michael Mannix says the money raised through the collections, ensures that the service is up and running throughout Christmas for those who need it most.

He says it's just a matter of a few hour's work on Sunday and Monday:

Anyone who's willing to help, should call (087) 0512454