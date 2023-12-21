Advertisement
News

Collectors urgently needed for Samaritans' church gate collections in Kerry this weekend

Dec 21, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Collectors urgently needed for Samaritans' church gate collections in Kerry this weekend
Share this article

The Samaritans in Kerry urgently need volunteers to help with their Church gate collections over Christmas.

The charity's annual collection takes place outside all Masses in the county on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

However, there are a number of towns and villages where no-one's available to do the collections.

Advertisement

The areas in question are Lixnaw, Kilflynn, Asdee, Ballybunion, Ballyferriter, Clahane, Castlegregory, Ballymacelligott and Clogher.

Spokesman Michael Mannix says the money raised through the collections, ensures that the service is up and running throughout Christmas for those who need it most.

He says it's just a matter of a few hour's work on Sunday and Monday:

Advertisement

Anyone who's willing to help, should call (087) 0512454

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Netwatch urging Kerry businesses to ensure their premises are safe from criminals over Christmas
Advertisement
Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal
Dutch reality TV filmed in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Heroes of 2023 announced
Netwatch urging Kerry businesses to ensure their premises are safe from criminals over Christmas
Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal
Dutch reality TV filmed in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus