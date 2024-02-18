Free kids computer club returns to Kerry

A free community-based computer club for young people is relaunching in towns across Kerry.

A group, backed by Tralee based company Aspen Grove, the Tech Industry Alliance and with support from the Tom Crean business centre, is re-commencing coding classes for children aged between seven and seventeen in Tralee.

They can learn to code, build a website, or create an app or game.

It hopes to relaunch more classes in towns across the county in the coming months and is looking for venues, volunteers and coding teachers to help out.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling their children in the classes or can help out in any way is asked to contact Coder Dojo Kerry at [email protected].