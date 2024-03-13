Advertisement
News

Coastal communities facing severe consequences due to rising sea temperatures

Mar 13, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Coastal communities facing severe consequences due to rising sea temperatures
Lucy Hunt (right), Founder of SeaSynergy and Aoife Oí Mahony, Campaign Manager for Fair Seas launching Irelandís first (Mission Blue) Hope Spot. Photo Alan Landers
Share this article

Rising sea temperatures are forcing fish, usually found in Irish waters, to cooler northern latitudes - with severe consequences for coastal communities.

That's according to research carried out by Fair Seas - a coalition of Irish environmental groups.

Last summer's marine heatwaves which struck Ireland rose sea temperatures several degrees above normal.

Advertisement

If average temperatures continue to rise, many fish which migrated to cooler northern waters, may stop returning.

The Fair Seas report identified Irish marine areas that have the best change of preserving both species and habitats as climate change worsens.

The research predicts that all Irish inshore waters will be under pressure from climate change by the end of the century.

Advertisement

However, it also found that almost half of Irish waters are more resilient to effects of global warming being so called "climate change sanctuaries".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail
Advertisement
Kerry County Council monitoring flood-prone areas during Orange warning
Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved
Advertisement

Recommended

Cork Airport set for its busiest day this year
Kerry Ambassador Programme attracts €2.9m worth of business to the county
Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail
Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus