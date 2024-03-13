Coastal communities facing severe consequences due to rising sea temperatures

Rising sea temperatures are forcing fish, usually found in Irish waters, to cooler northern latitudes - with severe consequences for coastal communities.

That's according to research carried out by Fair Seas - a coalition of Irish environmental groups.

Last summer's marine heatwaves which struck Ireland rose sea temperatures several degrees above normal.

Advertisement

If average temperatures continue to rise, many fish which migrated to cooler northern waters, may stop returning.

The Fair Seas report identified Irish marine areas that have the best change of preserving both species and habitats as climate change worsens.

The research predicts that all Irish inshore waters will be under pressure from climate change by the end of the century.

Advertisement

However, it also found that almost half of Irish waters are more resilient to effects of global warming being so called "climate change sanctuaries".