Almost 90% of Kerry people are worried about climate change

Almost 90% of people in Kerry are worried about climate change.

The figures are contained in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Irish Mind Climate Opinion Maps.

The national average shows that 85% of people are concerned about climate change.

These EPA maps were produced to show how climate change beliefs, risk perceptions, and policy support vary at the county and regional levels.

In Kerry, 86% of people are worried about climate change, with 60% of people saying it’s personally important to them and 65% concerned it will harm them personally.

A further 95% of people in Kerry are worried that climate change will harm future generations and 70% fear it’s already harming people in Ireland or will within 10 years.

88% of people in the county feel climate change is affecting the weather, while 57% are worried that flooding will harm the local area and 61% are fearful of water shortages.

In Kerry, 90% of people feel Ireland has a responsibility to act on climate change and 96% support government grants to encourage cleaner heating systems, while 31% of Kerry people say they know Ireland’s agriculture sector is the largest pollution source.

80% of people throughout the county also say communities should do more about the issue and 61% intend to reward companies for taking climate action.