Closure order served on Kerry retailer after rodent droppings found on shop floor

The Food Safety Authority served a closure order on a Kerry retailer after rodent droppings were found on the shop floor.

Last month, Homesavers based at Unit 4, Mile Height Retail Park, Tralee was ordered to cease the sale, packaging and/or processing of all food products on the premises.

The order has since been lifted.

The HSE's environmental health services section served the closure order on Centz Stores 6 LTD, trading as Homesavers in Mile Height Retail Park on February 9th.

The order was lifted on February 23rd.

The order was served after the inspecting HSE environmental health officer found that rodent droppings were evident under shelving in the shop floor area.

According to the HSE, the officer was also prevented from carrying out an inspection in order to fully determine the nature and extent of a pest infestation, and if there'd been food contamination, and if so, to what extent.