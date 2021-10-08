Closure of 3 Kerry BOI branches "a further degradation of rural areas"

The closure of three Kerry Bank of Ireland branches today is a further degradation of rural areas.

That's according to Chair of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Shane McElroy.

88 branches are closing as part of a move towards online transactions, including Castleisland, Killorglin and the branch at the Munster Technological University; the Abbeyfeale branch will also shut its doors today.

Bank of Ireland has a new arrangement with An Post which provides over the counter cash withdrawals and cash/cheque lodgements for customers.

Chair of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Shane McElroy says it's a sad day for the community as their local BOI branch closes.

He says it's the bank is part of the fabric of the town, adding its closure is part of the degradation of rural areas:

Shane McElroy says they are looking at possible future uses for the Bank of Ireland building in Killorglin.

Fine Gael councillor for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Bobby O'Connell echoes Mr McElroy's comments.

He says although it's a negative day, the Castleisland Chamber Alliance has been very proactive in working to secure the BOI building for the community:

The decision to close these branches is based on the assumption that everyone is online, according to general secretary of the Financial Services Union (FSU) John O'Connell.

He says that's not the case, adding rural parts of Kerry and Ireland also have issues with broadband which means online isn't always an option for people.; he says he worries people will start keeping money in their homes as a result.

John O'Connell says there'll be no mandatory redundancies for staff in any of the branches that are closing: