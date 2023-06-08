Closing date for school transport applications is tomorrow

Families needing school transport from September are being reminded the closing date for applications is tomorrow.

Minister for Education, and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley is encouraging people to log onto the Bus Éireann family portal before it closes until June 30th to allow Bus Éireann to process applications, arrange transport, and issue tickets, which it plans to do from July.

This year fees for school transport are capped at €50 for primary school and €75 for post-primary.

Pupils from Ukraine who require school transport should visit gov.ie/ukraine, while Ukrainians currently getting school transport don't need to re-apply, unless they've changed address or school.

Bus Éireann has a dedicated customer care call centre and a contact form on buseireann.ie/schooltransport to assist families with school transport queries.

Families that have queries can contact the call centre on: LoCall 0818 919 910. Operating hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.