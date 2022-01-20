Close to 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There are close to 12,000 people on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s a 9% drop in the past year, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of December.

According to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there were 11,955 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

The figures for the end of December, show the numbers waiting were down slightly, by 62 people on the end of November, but were down over 1,200 (1,242) over the previous year.

Of those waiting, 1,057 are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that’s up 22 compared to a year prior, but down 62 in the past month.

The majority of those patients, 784, are waiting up to six months.

The figures also show there are 10,898 people seeking outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, the same number as the end of November, but down 1,264 on the previous year.

Over a third of those (4,239) are waiting up to six months, and a similar number (4,335) are on waiting lists for outpatient appointments for a year or more.

There are also another 2,475 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.