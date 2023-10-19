Advertisement
News

Cllrs say Kerry must not become cashless society

Oct 19, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllrs say Kerry must not become cashless society
Share this article

Kerry must not become a cashless society.

That’s according to councillors Aoife Thornton and Michael Cahill, who both tabled motions on the issue at the recent monthly council meeting.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton wants the Government to mandate the acceptance of cash as part of the National Payments Strategy.

Advertisement

She says we need to stand in solidarity with Kerry’s pensioners who she says are being robbed of their independence.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill called for legislation outlawing future charges for the withdrawal of cash from ATMs to be introduced.

He says we are being catapulted into a cashless society and also stated the elderly are being forgotten about.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

€21.5 million overdraft approved for Kerry County Council
Advertisement
Calls for €4 million yearly allocation to progress Kerry's Local Improvement Scheme before applicants die
Funeral today of motorcyclist killed in North Kerry road collision
Advertisement

Recommended

€21.5 million overdraft approved for Kerry County Council
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €2.2 million
Funeral today of motorcyclist killed in North Kerry road collision
Calls for €4 million yearly allocation to progress Kerry's Local Improvement Scheme before applicants die
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus