Cllrs say Kerry must not become cashless society

Kerry must not become a cashless society.

That’s according to councillors Aoife Thornton and Michael Cahill, who both tabled motions on the issue at the recent monthly council meeting.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton wants the Government to mandate the acceptance of cash as part of the National Payments Strategy.

She says we need to stand in solidarity with Kerry’s pensioners who she says are being robbed of their independence.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill called for legislation outlawing future charges for the withdrawal of cash from ATMs to be introduced.

He says we are being catapulted into a cashless society and also stated the elderly are being forgotten about.