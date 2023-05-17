Cllr says upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium urgently needed

An upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium is urgently needed, not just for GAA fans but to benefit the entire county.

That’s according to Independent councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan.

He was speaking as it emerged there are no publicly available seats for sale for Kerry’s clash against Mayo on Saturday; season ticket holders have been allocated the only seating available in the Killarney stadium.

Cllr O’Callaghan says this could be resolved with an upgrade of the stadium, which could include better seating and lighting.

He says if there was flood lighting in Fitzgerald Stadium, the venue could attract big acts like Bruce Springsteen: