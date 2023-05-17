Advertisement
News

Cllr says upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium urgently needed

May 17, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium urgently needed Cllr says upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium urgently needed
Share this article

An upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium is urgently needed, not just for GAA fans but to benefit the entire county.

That’s according to Independent councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan.

He was speaking as it emerged there are no publicly available seats for sale for Kerry’s clash against Mayo on Saturday; season ticket holders have been allocated the only seating available in the Killarney stadium.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Callaghan says this could be resolved with an upgrade of the stadium, which could include better seating and lighting.

He says if there was flood lighting in Fitzgerald Stadium, the venue could attract big acts like Bruce Springsteen:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus