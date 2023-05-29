Advertisement
Cllr says Uisce Éireann needs to allay concerns that services will be kept local

May 29, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
People are fearing losing the "local touch" on water services and repairs, if the service is regionalised.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, Charlie Farrelly; as water service workers threaten to strike, over being transferred to Uisce Éireann.

Cllr Farrelly says if services are regionalised it would have a huge affect on the county; with response times to outages and bursts suffering, if crews have to commute from Cork or Limerick.

He says the silence from the utility is frightening; and Uisce Éireann needs to allay the concerns of local water crews and trade unions.

