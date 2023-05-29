Cllr says Uisce Éireann needs to allay concerns that services will be kept local

People are fearing losing the "local touch" on water services and repairs, if the service is regionalised.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, Charlie Farrelly; as water service workers threaten to strike, over being transferred to Uisce Éireann.

Cllr Farrelly says if services are regionalised it would have a huge affect on the county; with response times to outages and bursts suffering, if crews have to commute from Cork or Limerick.

He says the silence from the utility is frightening; and Uisce Éireann needs to allay the concerns of local water crews and trade unions.