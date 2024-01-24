Advertisement
Cllr says St Finan's housing stalemate shows Killarney lacks political clout

Jan 24, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
An Independent councillor says the lack of housing developments in Killarney is a sign that the town lacks political clout.

Cllr Brendan Cronin believes the shortage of new housing in urban centres in Kerry, shows that national planning policy has failed.

Elected councillors have previously raised motions to remove the protected structure status of St Finan’s hospital in Killarney, to allow for redevelopment on the grounds.

Cllr Cronin says the Land Development Agency's actions in Dublin and Cork have resulted in former mental hospitals there being developed for housing.

He says the Government's failure to get the LDA involved in St Finan's shows that Killarney is being forgotten.

