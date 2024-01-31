Advertisement
Cllr says Road Safety Authority running out of high-vis jackets is unacceptable

Jan 31, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says Road Safety Authority running out of high-vis jackets is unacceptable
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A West Kerry councillor says it’s not good enough that the Road Safety Authority has run out of high visibility vests.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, Breandán Fitzgerald spoke on the issue at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting.

High-visibility material can be ordered through the RSA website, however, Cllr Fitzgerald says the website is out of stock on all items.

He says it's vital that the RSA has adequate stocks of high-vis jackets available to the public.

Radio Kerry has contacted the RSA for comment.

