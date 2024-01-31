Cllr says Road Safety Authority running out of high-vis jackets is unacceptable

A West Kerry councillor says it’s not good enough that the Road Safety Authority has run out of high visibility vests.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, Breandán Fitzgerald spoke on the issue at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting.

High-visibility material can be ordered through the RSA website, however, Cllr Fitzgerald says the website is out of stock on all items.

He says it's vital that the RSA has adequate stocks of high-vis jackets available to the public.

Radio Kerry has contacted the RSA for comment.